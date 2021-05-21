Project Spurs

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Jean-Luc Foudy to a three-year, entry-level contract. Foudy, 19, started the 2020-21 season with Morrums GolS of Hockey Ettan, Sweden’s third-tier hockey league, where he registered three points (2g/1a) in 10 games. Colorado’s second selection (third round, 75th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Foudy joined the Colorado Eagles for the start of the American Hockey League campaign and appeared in 34 contests. He recorded 14 points (3g/11a) for the Eagles, ranking fourth on the team in points and second in assists. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound center added one point (0g/1a) in two postseason contests, as Colorado fell in the final game of the Pacific Division’s play-in tournament.