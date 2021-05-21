Project Spurs

In 2018 Switzerland medaled for the second time in six years. They picked up another silver medal that year after once again falling to Sweden in the championship final. The showing, while disappointing in the end, was a high point for a program. Switzerland hadn’t seen the podium before 2013 since 1953 when they took the bronze. More elusive than the podium has been the gold medal. The Swiss haven’t claimed at the World Championship since 1926. In 2019 the team finished in eighth place, and the 11 guys from that team on the 2021 roster surely want to improve upon that.