'Flamin' Hot' Screenwriter Defends Cheetos Movie: 'Enough of the Story Is True'

By Gene Maddaus
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: PepsiCo has issued a new statement defending Richard Montañez, in which it says the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos controversy has caused “strain” in its relationship with the Latino community. The company also claims its previous statements have been “misconstrued.”. The screenwriter of an upcoming film about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos defended...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Businessimdb.com

PepsiCo. Sets the Record Straight on Who Invented Hot Cheetos Ahead of Eva Longoria Biopic

Update: PepsiCo. is apologizing for any "confusion" surrounding the identity of the inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. On Friday, May 21, the company, which owns Frito-Lay and the Cheetos brand, issued a statement to E! News voicing their support for Richard Montañez. They shared, "Far from being an urban legend, Richard had a remarkable 40-plus-year career at PepsiCo and made an incredible impact on our business and employees and continues to serve as an inspiration today. His insights and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers were invaluable and directly resulted in the success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos." "To be clear, we have no reason to doubt the stories he shares about...
Los Angeles, CAknock-la.com

Opinion: Hot Cheetos are Los Angeles

I didn’t go to journalism school and I’m not a media critic. I don’t know if it’s meant to be “whom” or “whomst” and I frequently have to sound out certain words in order to spell them properly (Feb-RU-ar-y). I’m not an expert on writing but I am an expert on myself, Hot Cheetos, and Los Angeles.
MusicNPR

Why People Are Upset About The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Story

It was a pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps story made for Hollywood. A Mexican American janitor working at a Frito-Lay factory in California in the late 1980s had an idea for a new chip flavor - neon orange-dusted Cheetos, but spicy. Well, he pitched the idea to execs, Flamin' Hot Cheetos were born, and the janitor rose through the ranks. He was a success story in a mostly white corporate world. But a recent Los Angeles Times investigation has poked holes in that tale. According to Frito-Lay, Richard Montanez did not invent hot Cheetos. The debunking of his claim to fame has caused pain and backlash, particularly among the Latino community.
Rancho Cucamonga, CALas Vegas Sun

What the anger over Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ origin story is really about

For over 15 years, Richard Montañez told a tale of bootstrap hustle so incredible that few ever doubted it. The way he told it, he was a lowly janitor at a Frito-Lay plant in Rancho Cucamonga in the 1980s when the high school dropout thought up of a brilliant idea: What would happen if we put spicy powder on Cheetos? Montañez pitched the idea to skeptical bosses, then turned into a Big Cheese once Flamin’ Hot Cheetos became a commercial smash and a cultural touchstone for Latino and Black consumers.
MoviesETOnline.com

Flamin' Hot Cheetos: Everything We Know About the Controversy and Upcoming Biopic

That's the question that has been circling after the Los Angeles Times published an explosive article digging into the snack's presumed creator, Richard Montañez. In their investigation, Frito-Lay claimed that the former janitor did not create the product. The news came on the heels of Searchlight Pictures and Franklin Entertainment's...
MoviesNo Film School

The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Biopic Just Got Weirder

The story behind an upcoming biopic about the alleged inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos just got a major twist before filming even began. Produced by Eva Longoria, this is the story of Richard Montanez, a former janitor at Frito-Lay who claims to have added chili powder to Cheetos and successfully pitched the idea to his executive bosses.
Plano, TXdmagazine.com

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Were Invented in Plano, We Now Know

A lot of world-changing inventions have come out of North Texas over the years. The integrated circuit. The frozen margarita machine. Liquid Paper. Doritos. (Related: There are several clues here that will help you in taking “The Biggest Baddest Most Dallas Quiz Ever” contained in the May issue of the magazine and going online in the not too distant future.)
MoviesTexas Monthly

Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie May Be Based on a Frito-Lie

For a while there, it seemed like Eva Longoria couldn’t have chosen a better filmmaking debut than her forthcoming Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie. It’s the kind of project that’s built to go viral, celebrating a junk food that’s garnered countless hacks and hosannas on TikTok, while sending young rappers to the hospital. Unless you’re Marvel, you simply can’t buy that kind of name recognition. Even better, once you actually dig beneath the thin, cheesy coating of an “origin story” for spicy corn puffs, you’ll find the inspiring tale of one Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who cooked up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in his home kitchen, revolutionizing the snack market and propelling Montañez to the C-suite and into the annals of corporate legend. It’s a terrific story, one that the Corpus Christi–bred Longoria has called “of great importance to [Mexican American] culture,” and seemingly tailor-made for a heartwarming, ulcer-inflaming biopic.
Food & DrinksPosted by
AL.com

Did a janitor really invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? The truth about Richard Montañez

Sam Dean, Los Angeles Times (TNS) For the last decade, Richard Montañez has been telling the story of how he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The world has been eating it up. It goes like this: He was working as a janitor at Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga plant when he dreamed up a chile-covered Cheeto and believed in himself enough to call up the chief executive to pitch his spicy idea.
Food & Drinksthehustle.co

A crazy update on the ‘inventor’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Back in 2017, we profiled Richard Montañez, a former janitor at Frito-Lay who claimed to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. We weren’t the first, nor only, outlet to cover his story. Over nearly a decade, Montañez’s rags-to-riches tale has been widely published by NPR, The Washington Post, and many other...
Rancho Cucamonga, CAkcrw.com

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos can be traced back to Detroit and Chicago mini marts rather than Richard Montañez

For more than a decade, an urban legend has surrounded the creation of the snack food Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It was a rags to riches story about a janitor at the Frito-Lay plant in Rancho Cucamonga, who came up with the idea for these spicy chips and pitched it to a room full of executives. Then it became one of the company’s best selling products, a cultural phenomenon, and the subject of rap songs. Some schools even banned it for being too distracting.
Food & DrinksComicBook

Flamin' Hot Cheetos: Richard Montanez Responds to Frito-Lay's Invention Claims

It appears there may be a storm brewing in snack land. Hours after a fiery Los Angeles Times piece surfaced online questioning the validity of Richard Montañez's claims he invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the former Frito-Lay employee has now offered his response. According to Montañez, the worker-turned-motivational speaker was one of the snackmaker's "greatest ambassadors" before tossing a bit of shade over the way to Frito-Lay.