Vicksburg, MS

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting was reported to the Vicksburg Police Department at approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening, with one victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. The caller advised that they heard an argument, and then approximately 14 shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan car with a Jefferson County license plate. A “BOLO” or Be On Lookout alert was issued and the suspect was last seen driving north on Letitia Street.

vicksburgpost.com
