Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the importance of cooperation between the United States and Turkey, including our shared interests in Syria and Afghanistan. The Secretary noted continuing U.S. support for talks between NATO Allies Turkey and Greece and emphasized the importance of promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

