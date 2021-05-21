newsbreak-logo
Construction Truck Collides With WDW Monorail Line

By Lindsey Paris
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walt Disney World Monorail line is experiencing emergency downtime today due to a monorail accident involving a construction truck. This afternoon, on Friday, May 21, 2021, a Badger Daylighting Company construction truck had not lowered its pipeline, causing a collision with the monorail lines around Walt Disney World Resort’s Contemporary Resort. Both the Express Monorail (to the TTC monorail station) and the Resort Monorail are not currently running at the time of this article’s publication.

