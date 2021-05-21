newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

England can save its bars if everyone has 124 more pints in 2021, study finds

By Olivia Harden
matadornetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no secret that the hospitality industry is suffering in the US and the UK. Statista has indicated that the food and beverage industry in the UK will have a loss of 25.66 billion British pounds this year. Additionally, more than 2,500 pubs in the country have gone out of business during the pandemic. But a study by Company Debt went out to find how much each British adult would have to spend to cover that loss. By its calculations, that amounts to 124 pints of beer, or a half-pint per day.

matadornetwork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pints#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#British Royal Family#Uk#Company Debt#Bars#Uk Pubs#Beer#Drinking Age#Bottoms#Plants#Country#Norfolk#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsUnion Leader

America's restaurant apocalypse has been greatly exaggerated

A year ago experts predicted that one-third of the restaurants in America might close in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Chef and activist Tom Colicchio said the number of casualties could go as high as 75%. New data from the National Restaurant Association, a Washington-based industry group, found...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Dogs can better detect Covid in humans than lateral flow tests, finds study

Dogs are able to detect Covid-19 in humans better than many lateral flow tests, according to a study.The trial indicated that dogs are able to detect the presence of coronavirus in a human with 97 per cent accuracy, prompting suggestions that dogs could be used for mass virus screening in crowded locations such as airports, train stations and concert venues.The dogs were also 91 per cent accurate in identifying negative samples, results showed.Lateral flow tests on the other hand, correctly identify on average 72 per cent of people infected with Covid who are showing symptoms. For those who are symptomless,...
Europenationalgeographic.com

On the trail of Ireland’s legendary pirate queen

As Ireland marks 100 years of independence, a tourist route is being dedicated to this 16th-century rebel. Almost five centuries ago, an 11-year-old Irish girl pleaded with her father. Eager to emulate this intrepid, seafaring man, she begged to board his ship and join his next expedition. Her request was denied. The reason he gave: Her long red hair would get caught in the ship’s ropes.
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

With four approved COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, a new study launching Thursday (May 20) is looking at whether or not mixing and matching COVID vaccines is safe and effective. The federal government is funding the study, thought the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force and the Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group, to the tune of $4.8 million. Researchers want to enrol 1,300 people to see whether or not vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca can be mixed and matched and still be both safe and effective. Johnson & Johnson, the fourth approved vaccine, won’t be used because it’s a one-shot schedule.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Brits Need To Drink 124 Extra Pints This Year to Save Bars and Restaurants

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with bar and restaurant closures and capacity restrictions amounting to losses of approximately $600 billion. Yet an easy solution to this widespread problem may be to simply drink more beer, according to a firm specializing in financial and statistical analysis.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem People Are Having With Aldi Finds

A couple of days ago, Aldi fans grouped together on the store's Subreddit thread to air a big complaint. Under a post titled "I wish Aldi would put limits on some of the find items," they bemoaned the fact that, every week, people would arrive at the store with two or three carts to purchase the entire stock of goods offered under Aldi's Finds section.
WorldMIT Technology Review

What England’s new vaccine passport could mean for covid tech’s next act

Almost exactly a year ago, software developers rushed to build technologies that could help stop the pandemic. Back then, the focus was on apps that could track whether you’d been near someone with covid. Today the discussion is about digital vaccine credentials, often called “vaccine passports,” designed to work on your smartphone and show that you’ve been inoculated.
WorldTime Out Global

Ed Gamble on why he can’t wait to get back inside London’s restaurants

I think about food all the time. It’s pretty much on my mind at any given moment. My friends are the same. Being able to go to a restaurant and have an amazing meal and get drunk is the way I socialise. I’m not going to a nightclub – my night ends after the meal, so I’m going hell for leather.
DrinksPosted by
PennLive.com

Study estimates that British adults must drink 124 pints of beer each to save the pub industry

A recent study has found that adults in Britain must drink roughly 124 pints of beer each in order to save a pub industry that has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Published by U.K.-based financial organization Company Debt, the study came to this specific number of beers by first figuring out just how much money the country’s pub industry has lost as a result of coronavirus restrictions.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

England has more Blue Flag beaches than Cyprus

England now has more Blue Flag beaches than holiday favourites Cyprus, Mexico or South Africa, with 77 in total. This is up from 71 in 2019 (the accolade wasn’t awarded in 2020 due to the pandemic).Hornsea and Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire, Leysdown in Kent and Crooklets Beach in Cornwall were among the beaches to receive a Blue Flag distinction this year after missing out in 2019.Meanwhile, popular spots including Brighton, Margate Main Sands in Kent and Skegness in Lincolnshire have all retained their Blue Flag status.For the first time, England also has a Blue Flag marina: the Royal Albert...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

13 best reusable coffee cups that aren’t adding to the landfill

Being seen with a single-use coffee cup was an embarrassment. The very thought of using one was enough to bring on a tidal wave of shame, knowing the vessel would end up in landfill and potentially add to the destruction of the planet. Then we were told to stop bringing our reusable cups to coffee shops early in the pandemic in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19.Thankfully, a group of more than 100 scientists from across the world quickly moved to reassure that reusable cups can be used safely. With the 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups used in...
Food & DrinksNewswise

Pink drinks can help you run faster and further, study finds

Newswise — A new study led by the Centre for Nutraceuticals in the University of Westminster shows that pink drinks can help to make you run faster and further compared to clear drinks. The researchers found that a pink drink can increase exercise performance by 4.4 per cent and can...
Public Healthktwb.com

England’s coronavirus infections halved since March, study finds

LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of coronavirus infections in England has halved since March helped by the swift rollout of vaccines, but new variants remain a threat, according to the findings of a closely watched survey released on Thursday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday gave the green light...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Delaying second Covid vaccine doses can save lives, study finds

Delaying the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines as the UK has done can save lives, according to a US modelling study that suggests other countries struggling to immunise their populations could adopt the strategy. Second shots of both vaccines and the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab are designed by the...
EnvironmentNew Scientist

The world has missed its target for protecting oceans to save species

Governments have hit a global target for creating protected areas on land, but failed to meet a similar goal on oceans, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. World leaders in 2010 agreed to tackle alarming species extinctions and declines in biodiversity by expanding protections such as national parks...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheWeek

New study finds more consumers than ever are looking for sustainable products

An "eco-awakening" is taking place around the globe, the World Wildlife Fund says, with more people taking interest in the environment and steps they can take to protect it. A new WWF study conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit looked at measures like Google search trends, Twitter mentions, and green campaigns in 54 countries covering 27 languages, and found that over the last five years, there has been a "dramatic rise" in awareness and concern for the environment. Public interest in nature has gone up 16 percent, the study says, and Twitter discussions on biodiversity and similar topics rose 65 percent from 2016 to 2020.