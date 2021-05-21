England can save its bars if everyone has 124 more pints in 2021, study finds

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no secret that the hospitality industry is suffering in the US and the UK. Statista has indicated that the food and beverage industry in the UK will have a loss of 25.66 billion British pounds this year. Additionally, more than 2,500 pubs in the country have gone out of business during the pandemic. But a study by Company Debt went out to find how much each British adult would have to spend to cover that loss. By its calculations, that amounts to 124 pints of beer, or a half-pint per day.