Mental Health

Prince Harry goes into depth about mental health and drinking struggles caused by his mother’s death

By Christine Estima
etalk.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sat down with Oprah Winfrey in a new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, which also features the stories of former Toronto Raptors basketball star DeMar DeRozan, Robin William’s son Zak Williams, and pop star Lady Gaga who talk about their battles with depression. The series aims to destigmatize the discussion of mental health by encouraging others to share their stories.

