If you are one of the many yogis whose wanderlust was abruptly cut short due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, here's some great news: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has cleared fully vaccinated people for travel. This means that, for the most part, we've been given the go ahead to safely make post-COVID travel arrangements—and just in time for summer! To help you scratch that long dormant travel itch, we gathered ideas for some great COVID-safe vacation ideas for yogis, plus a short list of details to consider before you go.