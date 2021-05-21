newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The Secretary and President welcomed the ceasefire and discussed measures to ensure that it holds. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to working with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to marshal international support for Gaza and Gaza reconstruction efforts. The Secretary and President expressed their appreciation for Egypt’s mediation efforts and committed to retaining open lines of communication at all levels. The President welcomed Secretary Blinken’s planned travel to the region, where the Secretary will meet with Palestinian, Israeli, and regional counterparts to discuss relief efforts and working together to build better futures for Palestinians and Israelis.

U.S. Politics

US reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject

JERUSALEM — After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the U.S. and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits on Tuesday, he will meet with Palestinian leaders who were sidelined by...
World

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Coveney

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Coveney reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Ireland and Ireland’s role as an enduring Transatlantic partner. The Secretary and Foreign Minister condemned the outrageous diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978 in Belarus, and they discussed the status of JCPOA negotiations, Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, and other shared foreign policy priorities.
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman May 24-27, 2021. Secretary Blinken is undertaking this trip at the request of President Biden. He will first travel to Jerusalem, where he will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and other senior Israeli officials. In Ramallah, he will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, and other senior officials from the Palestinian Authority. Secretary Blinken will then travel to Cairo to meet with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. The Secretary will conclude his trip with a stop in Amman to meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
U.S. Politics

Palestinian Politics After the Gaza Conflict

In an article in The Hill today, I argue that the two lessons President Biden has apparently drawn from the conflict are both wrong. Last week, in a press conference he said “We still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer,” and “It's essential that the Palestinians in — on the West Bank be secure; that Abbas be recognized as the leader of the Palestinian people, which he is.”
U.S. Politics
WHIO Dayton

Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East on Monday to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week's Gaza cease-fire, start an immediate flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.
U.S. Politics
Axios

Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office. Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.
World

The Latest: Blinken calls Abbas to discuss Israel-Gaza truce

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken following the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Abbas’ office says the two discussed the latest developments in the call on Friday evening. The Palestinian leader urged the...
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the importance of cooperation between the United States and Turkey, including our shared interests in Syria and Afghanistan. The Secretary noted continuing U.S. support for talks between NATO Allies Turkey and Greece and emphasized the importance of promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Icelandic Prime Minister Jakobsdottir

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir in Reykjavik. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Jakobsdottir discussed the global community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the need for greater climate action, promoting women’s rights and equality, and Arctic security.
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed their outreach to halt the conflict in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. The Secretary also highlighted the value of Bahrain’s diplomacy across regional divides and the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain.
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to exchange views on how the United States and the EU can bring a halt to the current violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell agreed on the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy. The Secretary affirmed the crucial role the U.S.-EU partnership plays in the region, as well as the U.S. commitment to continue consultations.
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian life. The Secretary highlighted the importance of the strong partnership with Qatar and thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region.
POTUS
Newsweek

Biden Vows 2-State Solution in Calls to Both Israel, Palestinian Authority

President Joe Biden made phone calls to both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Saturday amid increasingly violent attacks that have left at least 139 people dead in Gaza this week. Biden "reaffirmed his strong support for Israel's right to defend itself" in his high-level...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden speaks with Israel's Netanyahu and Palestinian's Abbas -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said on Saturday, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued to rage and destroyed a tower block that housed news media organizations. Israel pounded Gaza on Saturday, destroying the tower...