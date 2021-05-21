Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The Secretary and President welcomed the ceasefire and discussed measures to ensure that it holds. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to working with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to marshal international support for Gaza and Gaza reconstruction efforts. The Secretary and President expressed their appreciation for Egypt’s mediation efforts and committed to retaining open lines of communication at all levels. The President welcomed Secretary Blinken’s planned travel to the region, where the Secretary will meet with Palestinian, Israeli, and regional counterparts to discuss relief efforts and working together to build better futures for Palestinians and Israelis.