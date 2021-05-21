What and who does HIPAA cover?
BOISE, Idaho — You may have heard the phrase HIPAA before, but do you know what it entails?. Living through a pandemic has prompted very public discussions about health and information. Although CDC guidance has recently changed, some businesses are still asking customers to wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status. Some businesses have received pushback on that from customers, some claiming it is a HIPAA violation to ask them to wear a mask or inquire about vaccine status.www.ktvb.com