What and who does HIPAA cover?

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 1 day ago
BOISE, Idaho — You may have heard the phrase HIPAA before, but do you know what it entails?. Living through a pandemic has prompted very public discussions about health and information. Although CDC guidance has recently changed, some businesses are still asking customers to wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status. Some businesses have received pushback on that from customers, some claiming it is a HIPAA violation to ask them to wear a mask or inquire about vaccine status.

Health
