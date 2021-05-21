HFPA Releases New Code of Conduct for Reforming Golden Globes Organization

The HFPA has come under fire, and the backlash is real. Amidst calls for diversity and inclusion, NBC has decided to cancel the 2022 Golden Globes. NBC released a statement this morning, saying, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”