newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

HFPA Releases New Code of Conduct for Reforming Golden Globes Organization

By Marc Malkin
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board of Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement on Friday afternoon outlining its most recent moves to reform the organization. “As we’ve said before, we are dedicated to transformational reform and are implementing changes as quickly as possible without sacrificing the integrity of the process,” the statement reads, in part. “In the spirit of transparency and accountability, we intend to regularly update the industry and the public on our progress with our timeline, with more details to come in the coming weeks.”

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Press Releases#Professional Misconduct#Variety Awards Hq#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Golden Globes Fate#A Los Angeles Times#Instagram#Hfpa Members#Ethical Conduct#Meaningful Reform#Transformational Reform#Violations#Disciplinary Action#Unacceptable Behavior#Membership Growth#Nbc Executives#Progress#Mutual Respect#Discrimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
Related
EntertainmentMiddletown Press

NBC Executives on Golden Globes Fate: HFPA is 'Absolutely Committed to Meaningful Change'

NBC is counting on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to make the reforms necessary to allow the network to resume carrying the Golden Globe Awards. Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal’s chairman of entertainment networks, told reporters Friday that the company believes the Globes will eventually return to NBC’s air. Last week, NBCU took the extraordinary step of scrapping its annual Globes telecast that would have aired in January 2022 amid the growing scandal about the lack of diversity and questionable ethical activities of HFPA members.
CelebritiesFox News

Celebrities react to HFPA, Golden Globes controversy

Stars in Hollywood are speaking out amid the heightened controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the recent cancellation of next year's Golden Globes. The HFPA, which puts on the awards show each year, has been denounced for a lack of diversity and for ethical impropriates. It reached...
CelebritiesWLFI.com

Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes Awards in protest of HFPA

Tom Cruise has returned his Golden Globe Awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a source close to the actor told CNN on Monday. Cruise won the best actor Globes for his performances in "Jerry Maguire" in 1997 and "Born on the Fourth of July" in 1990, and the best supporting actor award for "Magnolia" in 2000.
EntertainmentBirmingham Star

NBC decides not to air Golden Globes in 2022 due to HFPA co

Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): American mass media network- NBC- will not air the Golden Globes in 2022, the network said in a statement on Monday morning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this critical move by the network means the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will now have to decide how or if it will move forward next year without its broadcast partner. The network also has the option to more swiftly enact changes demanded by industry leaders regarding the organisation's membership and processes.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Parasite’ Producer Neon Will Boycott Golden Globes Until HFPA Reforms Reflect ‘They Are Living in the 21st Century’

Add Neon to the growing list of companies boycotting the Golden Globes. The indie studio behind “Parasite” and “I, Tonya” minced no words about what it sees as The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s failures to enact meaningful reforms in the wake of a Los Angeles Times report that revealed that the group had no Black members. That story also documented a history of ethical lapses by the organization’s roughly 90 members, that included accepting gifts and junket travel from studios, as well as its questionable payment of members to sit on committees.
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

HFPA Announces Two-Month Set of Reforms After 2022 Golden Globes Cancellation

Hours after NBC made public its decision to cancel its coverage of the Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared that transformational changes remains their top priority. AceShowbiz - Hollywood Foreign Press Association officials have responded to NBC bosses scrapping coverage of the 2022 Golden Globes by announcing a two-month set...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Golden Globes Controversy: HFPA Members Reeling After NBC Pulls the Plug

The future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been in question for months, ever since the Los Angeles Times exposed its loose financial practices and lack of diversity. But with NBC’s announcement on Monday that it would not broadcast the Golden Globes in 2022, it began to seem that the HFPA might not survive the crisis.
TV & VideosNo Film School

NBC Cancels the 2022 Golden Globes Amidst HFPA Backlash

The HFPA has come under fire, and the backlash is real. Amidst calls for diversity and inclusion, NBC has decided to cancel the 2022 Golden Globes. NBC released a statement this morning, saying, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
Celebritiestrendswide.com

Scarlett Johansson urges boycott of ‘sexist’ Golden Globes unless organizers implement major reforms

Scarlett Johansson has hit out at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the organization behind the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. In a statement released Thursday, the 36-year-old actress, who has been nominated for five Golden Globes, accused the HFPA of tolerating sexism and urged others in the film industry to boycott the organization unless significant internal changes are made.
CelebritiesVariety

Golden Globes: Publicists Group Has ‘Concerns’ About HFPA Reform Plans

A group of more than 100 Hollywood publicity firms say they are concerned about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s recently released plans to overhaul the ogranization. “We will continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned events, including press conferences, unless and until these issues are illuminated in detail with a...
Celebrities963kklz.com

Scarlett Johansson And Mark Ruffalo Boycott HFPA, Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting more heat from Hollywood, with Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo joining in on the demand for more significant reforms from the body that awards the Golden Globes each year. On Friday, the HFPA adopted what they referred to as a “radical”...
TV & VideosPosted by
Newsweek

'American Idol' Final 2021: What The Winner Actually Wins

American Idol airs its grand finale on Sunday, May 23, as the last remaining contestants, Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham, each perform three songs in the battle for the top prize on the ABC show. The winner receives a record deal with Hollywood Records, the record label owned...
BusinessRegister Citizen

NBC Veteran Rebecca Marks to Head Communications for Warner Bros. TV Group

After 37 years at the company, Rebecca Marks is departing her post as NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of publicity and joining WarnerMedia as executive vice president of publicity and communications at Warner Bros. Television Group. Marks, who will join WBTV Group on June 1, served in her most recent role...
Hollywood, FLMiami Herald

Why Hollywood’s producers want their own union as media giants grow

Actors have their pay and healthcare protected by Hollywood’s biggest union, SAG-AFTRA. The Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America ensure that their members are guaranteed minimum pay and working conditions. Yet, unlike most other Hollywood players, the producers who shepherd films from start to finish have...
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: “Mean Girl” Loren Brovarnik’s Gets Serious Backlash Over Rude Comments On Pillow Talk!

On 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have gained quite the reputation. The couple became a fan favorite, but now Loren is getting a lot of backlash for some of the comments that she has made on Pillow Talk. Fans of the show are calling her a “mean girl” and have started to become shocked at some of the things that she has said about fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members.