Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from May 15th to May 21st

One of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. While Tinker Hatfield knocked it out of the park the first time around with the Air Jordan 4, there is no denying that he made some unique improvements on the Air Jordan 4. Since the shoe came out in 1989, it has been a favorite amongst all of the fans out there and as a result, it has also been given a ton of great new colorways. In 2021, the Jordan 4 will be filled with dope new offerings and there will also be some women's exclusives.