Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from May 15th to May 21st
Over the past few years, some of the most influential and coveted sneakers have been the brain children of two or more parties. A year into a new decade, collaborations aren’t slowing down. NIKE, Inc. has dominated the space with a cast of high-profile and obscure entities, but it’s never one to abandon previous partners. Los Angeles’ Undefeated unofficially teased a Nike Dunk Low inspired by a Nike Air Force 1 it produced in 2006. Virgil Abloh’s previously-seen Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “University Gold” also made its rounds across social media, and is being touted as arriving in July.sneakernews.com