Tenor saxophonist Clifford Jordan is probably best known for the eight live and studio recordings he made in 1964 with the sextet led by bassist Charles Mingus. And his recordings with Eric Dolphy. But there was much more to Jordan. A prolific recording artist, Jordan had a big, round sound from the start in March 1957, when his Blowing in From Chicago album was released on Blue Note. Jordan played as a sideman on the albums of several dozen jazz greats and recorded more than 35 albums as a leader. Rather than distinguish himself with a signature attack, like Sonny Rollins, Sonny Stitt, John Coltrane and other saxophonists in the '50s and '60s, Jordan focused more on perfecting a beautiful tone that seemed to linger in the air.