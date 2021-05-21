newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Report: Imports support 21 million U.S. jobs

By Supply Chain Quarterly Staff
supplychainquarterly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImports help support millions of American jobs, especially in the supply chain, according to a trade group study released this week. Eight trade associations joined forces to conduct the economic impact study, which focuses on the net impact of imports on U.S. jobs. Titled “Imports Work For American Workers,” the study found that imports help support 21 million American jobs across a wide swath of industries, including retail, apparel, transportation, manufacturing, and consumer technology, and especially throughout the supply chain.

www.supplychainquarterly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Foreign Trade#U S Businesses#Global Trade#The European Union#Congress#Aafa#U S Jobs#Imports Work#U S Trade Policies#American Jobs#Trade Policy Initiatives#Industries#Supply#American Workers#Market#Trade Group#Quality Goods#Economic Impact#Pay Competitive Wages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicsgcaptain.com

U.S. Import Boom Hits New Heights with Little Signs of Letting Up

Congestion levels at the major North America container gateways are now expected to persist until the summer, as the consumer-driven import boom continues. April set new records, according to new data from PIERS, which recorded 31% year-on-year growth in containerised imports to the US from Asia. It said 1.57m teu...
Income Taxalbuquerquenews.net

G-7 support of global corporate tax raises hopes for U.S. tax increase

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following positive comments from France, Germany, Italy, and Japan about the U.S. Treasury's proposed 15 percent-plus global minimum corporate tax, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo is counting on the G7 countries' backing to help solidify support in the U.S. Congress for domestic corporate tax legislation. "My sense is that...
Businessgcaptain.com

China’s Scrutiny of Corn Imports Spurs U.S. Cargo Cancellations

China is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.
Smithfield, RIprovidencejournal.com

Will COVID bring U.S. factory jobs back?

SMITHFIELD — Could the COVID pandemic help bring manufacturing jobs back to Rhode Island?. That's one intriguing possible spinoff of the logjam in international shipping resulting from the pandemic that was discussed Wednesday during World Trade Day, hosted by Bryant University. The event, which usually takes place at the Smithfield campus, was held remotely this year.
U.S. PoliticsBakersfield Californian

US seeks trade-pact dispute panel to probe Canada dairy quotas

The U.S. moved to set up a dispute-settlement panel to review Canada’s dairy quotas, which Washington alleges undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers. The U.S. is challenging Canada’s tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, which apply a preferential duty rate to...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Beef Imports Expected to Decline in First Quarter 2017

U.S. Beef Imports Expected to Decline in First Quarter 2017. In February 2017, the United States imported 200.5 million pounds of beef 14 percent below a year ago. This is likely due to lower supplies in several key importing countries coupled relatively large supplies of processing-grade beef in the United States.
Agricultureagdaily.com

United States presses Canada in USMCA trade dispute over dairy

In a move with overwhelming support by the dairy industry, the United States took the necessary steps in starting a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the United States will review measures adopted by the Government of Canada that undermine...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

UK reviews tariffs on U.S. imports amid metal trade impasse

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday it had launched a review of its tariffs levied against imports from the United States in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium...
Retailgzeromedia.com

Walmart commits $350 billion to support American jobs

Over the next decade, Walmart's $350 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing has the potential to:. Support more than 750,000 new American jobs. Avoid more than 100M metric tons of CO2 emissions by working with suppliers to shift to U.S. manufacturing. Advance the growth of U.S.-based suppliers. Provide opportunities for more...
EconomyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Creation of Twenty Million Manufacturing Jobs

Forty years of percentage changes of healthcare increases and manufacturing decreases. Eliminate a system where employers pay for all social services and adopt a revenue system. FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The United States has lost over twenty million manufacturing jobs to other competitive industrial...
U.S. Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

U.S. moves to double tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports

CALGARY — A move by the U.S. Commerce Department to increase preliminary tariffs on softwood lumber imports from Canada, if finalized, will raise producer costs and cut into their profits but is unlikely to affect prices to consumers of wood products, analysts say. The department's recommendation to more than double...
Industryscmr.com

U.S.-bound imports and shipments stay strong in April, reports Panjiva

The ongoing elevated state of United States-bound imports remained firmly intact in April, according to data issued this week by global trade intelligence firm Panjiva. Total April U.S.-bound import shipments—at 1,188,688—headed up 5.3% annually and are up 25.3% on a year-to-date basis. And containerized freight imports—at 2,819,591 TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) were up 25.5% annually and 27.6% year-to-date, following March’s 3,017,140 TEU, which marked the first time freight imports topped the 3 million TEU mark in a single month. Panjiva observed that the difference in April shipment and TEU growth was attributed to a surge of LCL shipments a year ago as PPE shipments got underway.
Businessboeing.com

Boeing Contributes $1.1 Million for Asian American and Pacific Islander Support Organizations across the U.S.

Investment includes $350,000 for grants in the Pacific Northwest. Boeing is donating $1.1 million to organizations working to combat anti-Asian hate and promote justice, advance appreciation for AAPI history and culture, and fund community service projects and leadership development programs in communities across the United States. The investment package includes...
EconomyTire Business

Import duties skewing U.S. marketplace through Q1

WASHINGTON — The imposition in January of elevated import duties on consumer tires shipped from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam has skewed the U.S. marketplace markedly since then, with imports from Taiwan and Thailand down measurably through the first three months of 2021. Imports of passenger tires and light...
Labor Issueswamc.org

Michael Meeropol: The April Jobs Report

Do you know what ZOMBIE ECONOMICS is? It’s an economic theory that has been proven wrong time and time again but keeps coming back --- as if from the dead. This occurs because economics --- unlike the hard sciences --- does not have sufficiently precise standards by which to discard a theory. In most of the “hard sciences” it is possible to do controlled experiments or make systematic observations. Thus, when Magellan circumnavigated the earth without “falling off” the flat edge, that was conclusive evidence that the earth was round. Now, only kooks think the earth is flat. Similarly, the science of biology has learned over time which substances are poisonous to human beings. Today, only idiots think that ingesting cyanide will not kill you.
Militarycimsec.org

The U.S. Military In Competition: Supporting Effort One

“Ultimate excellence lies…in defeating the enemy without ever fighting.” —Sun Tzu. “America is back,” proclaimed President Joe Biden in his first address to the Department of State. “Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” he continued, declaring that the United States would repair its alliances and reengage the world to confront global challenges. Speaking to the department that had recently published its comprehensive assessment of relations with China and called for a revival of U.S. foreign policy, the President’s words were likely well received.
Businesstrade.gov

COVID-19 Economic Recovery: An Important Moment Arrives for U.S. Exporters

Eak Gautam and Ian Saccomanno are International Economists in the Office of Trade and Economic Analysis. This post contains external links. Please review our external linking policy. Across the globe, businesses of every shape and size are reopening doors and welcoming back customers. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies and industries everywhere,...