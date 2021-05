Wayne State University head women’s basketball coach Carrie Lohr announced the appointment of Christina Green as an assistant women’s basketball coach. Green, who has served as the squad’s graduate assistant coach the last two years, earned her bachelor’s degree in Management from WSU in May of 2018 after a four-year career (2013-17) with the Warriors. She played in 89 career games, making 35 starts. Green tallied a career-high 25 points against Northern Michigan (Jan. 14, 2017) and pulled down a career-best 11 rebounds vs. Ursuline (Nov. 11-2016). She is sixth in school history in career field goal percentage (.510 / min. 150 made) and is currently tied-for-22nd in blocked shots with 33. Green received her master’s degree in sports administration earlier this month.