NY Jets: Corey Davis ranked as a top-20 WR in the NFL by PFF

In declining Rashaan Evans' fifth-year option last week, it continued an upsetting trend for the Tennessee Titans regarding first-round draft picks. You have to go back to Marcus Mariota, whose fifth-year option was exercised in 2018, to find the last time a first-round pick made it to five seasons in Tennessee. And honestly, Mariota's fifth-year option wasn't picked up because the Titans were certain he was the long-term answer at quarterback. It was exercised because they weren't sure Mariota was the answer and needed to see a little more from him before offering him a contract extension or moving on. In the end, Mariota struggled in that fifth season, and Ryan Tannehill replaced him under center.