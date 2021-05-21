newsbreak-logo
Movies

Why Darth Vader Was Right All Along

By ScreenCrush Staff
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Hot take: Darth Vader was right. Maybe not about everything — we here at ScreenCrush do not condone youngling murder — but the situation is a little more complicated than “Darth Vader is the ultimate bad guy of Star Wars.” Look closer at the world of Star Wars during the prequels and you see that many Jedi, not just Anakin Skywalker, were not living up to their ideals and their code of conduct long before he turned into Vader.

