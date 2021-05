NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Powell Planning and Zoning Commission in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building at 270 N Clark St. Powell, Wyoming, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. and that a public hearing will be held by the governing body of the City of Powell in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building in Powell, Wyoming, on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., the purpose of which is to consider the re-zoning designation of the following described property from its current designation as I-G, Industrial General, to R-G, Residential General pursuant to Chapter 17.24 of the Powell Municipal Code.