Linn County sees two new COVID-19 deaths and 38 cases
On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state. Of those cases, 38 were identified in Linn County. The agency also reported seven new COVID-related deaths, with two in Linn County. One of the local fatalities was a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on May 3 and died on Wednesday. The other was a 91-year-old woman who tested positive on May 10 and died Tuesday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Both women had underlying conditions.democratherald.com