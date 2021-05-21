newsbreak-logo
Linn County, OR

Linn County sees two new COVID-19 deaths and 38 cases

By Caitlyn M. May
Democrat-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state. Of those cases, 38 were identified in Linn County. The agency also reported seven new COVID-related deaths, with two in Linn County. One of the local fatalities was a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on May 3 and died on Wednesday. The other was a 91-year-old woman who tested positive on May 10 and died Tuesday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Both women had underlying conditions.

democratherald.com
