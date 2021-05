Certain music is better off experienced alone in your room, while other music is undoubtedly best enjoyed in a crowd of sweaty, swaying concertgoers. Colorado-based tribute band Steely Dead – who will play May 22 at The Lincoln – falls more into the latter category, if anything just because of how these songs have been traditionally enjoyed. Steely Dead is a self-described “sonic fusion of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan,” and bandmates Dave Herbert and Dylan Teifer agree that the catalogs of these two groups are more compatible than they might seem.