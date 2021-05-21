Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, Texas' top elections official, to resign after Senate takes no action on her confirmation

Austin (AP) – Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs, the state’s top elections official, will resign at the end of May. Hughs was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019, but never received the required confirmation vote by the state Senate. Hughs said in a letter to Abbott that the time is right for her to step down, and focus on private practice. Senate Nominations Committee Chair Dawn Buckingham’s office has so far declined comment, and her chief of staff declined comment to the Associated Press on why Hughs’ nomination was not considered.