The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, but this year holds more expectations and promise than years past. The Sixers enter the playoffs as the number one seed in Doc Rivers’ first year as head coach. After two straight losses in the conference semifinals in 2018 and 2019, followed by a first-round exit in 2020, the Sixers look to capitalize as the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. However, for them to be successful, these three things have to happen.