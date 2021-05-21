newsbreak-logo
Vintage sound by Rob Stone & friends: ‘Trio In Tokyo’

By Isaiah Burrows
tahoeonstage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Stone went outside the box and even off the continent to record “Trio In Tokyo,” released today on Blue Heart Records. Japan has a deep appreciation for Chicago-styled blues, and Stone, a harmonica player and singer, spent 20 years honing his skills in the Windy City. He’s toured Japan annually since 2007 and at the suggestion of mentor “Big Jay” McNeely, recorded a unique album with a couple of renowned Japanese musicians.

