Vintage sound by Rob Stone & friends: ‘Trio In Tokyo’

Recording a guitar-and-rhythm trio can be a tricky proposition. First, the guitarist, who carries almost every melody, must be well-spoken and easy on the ears. Second, the bass and drums, if that is the format, must be supportive but not intrusive. Third, the music must be for the most part bright and engaging. And finally, the recording itself must be sufficiently clear and well-balanced that none of its members overshadows the others. Beyond Rivers, by the Swedish-based BEL Trio, checks all those boxes in a congenial session that consists of half a dozen original compositions by bassist Robert Erlandsson and three more by guitarist Gustav Lundgren. Drummer Niklas Bodin rounds out the trio.