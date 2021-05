When Reagan Walsh was younger, batting practice with her dad turned into a two-person play. In the box, Walsh cast herself as Kelsey Bruder. Then as Megan Bush. Then as Michelle Moultrie and Kelsey Horton and Aja Paculba, and the rest of the 2011 Florida Gators softball lineup. She’d imagine her swing was theirs, that balls she hit over the fence added a run to Florida’s total on the scoreboard.