On the streets of London, there are many types of dogs. Chihuahuas, poodles, boxers and more. Near Regents Park, in a cozy little house, live Anita and Roger, their Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita and their puppies. Finally, in an evil lair lives Cruella De Vil. This selfish bachelorette and her two henchmen are on a mission — a mission for a fur coat. But in order to succeed, she needs more fur — fur that can be found near Regents Park, in a cozy little house full of puppies. Can the dogs of London band together and disband Cruella’s evil plan before the puppies are lost?