newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff City Council Wants Community Feedback On The City’s Carbon Neutrality Plan

By Dave Zorn
gcmaz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flagstaff City Council will be discussing the draft of the Carbon Neutrality Plan next week. The plan details nine target areas of action the city plans to take to reach carbon neutrality including: community reliance, equitable systems, decreased dependence on vehicles, electric mobility, clean electricity, building fuel switching, reduced building energy demand, sustainable consumption and waste management and carbon dioxide removal. The city council wants the public’s feedback on the plan by emailing them, written public comments or by providing comments at the work session, virtually, next Tuesday at 3 p.m.

gcmaz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Flagstaff, AZ
Cars
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Carbon Dioxide Removal#Sustainable Energy#Community Management#City Management#The City Council#Waste Management#Equitable Systems#Sustainable Consumption#Energy Demand#Public Comments#Clean Electricity#Community Reliance#Electric Mobility#Vehicles#Fuel Switching#Dependence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff Airport improvements planned through 2022

Serving as the regional transportation hub in northern Arizona, multi-modal transportation is certainly a strength in Flagstaff inclusive of air, rail and surface as the city is strategically positioned with intersections of Interstates 40 and 17. Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) offers daily direct flights on American Airlines with two to...
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

Federal Assistance Program For Struggling Live Venues Yet To Deliver Crucial Funds

For more than a year now, the live entertainment industry has struggled to hang on as the COVID-19 pandemic brought gigs and revenue to a grinding halt. A federal grant program called the Save Our Stages Act, part of the American Rescue Plan, was supposed to help. But to date, none of the more than 16 billion dollars has made it to local venues. That’s because the system crashed shortly after the program launched last month when thousands of eager people tried to apply online. The Small Business Administration says it’s back up and grants should start going out at the end of the month, good news for many in the music, theater and film industries. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius spoke with Susan Walter, general manager of the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff, about the pressures she’s faced this last year trying to stay afloat and hopeful.