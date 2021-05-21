Flagstaff City Council Wants Community Feedback On The City’s Carbon Neutrality Plan
The Flagstaff City Council will be discussing the draft of the Carbon Neutrality Plan next week. The plan details nine target areas of action the city plans to take to reach carbon neutrality including: community reliance, equitable systems, decreased dependence on vehicles, electric mobility, clean electricity, building fuel switching, reduced building energy demand, sustainable consumption and waste management and carbon dioxide removal. The city council wants the public’s feedback on the plan by emailing them, written public comments or by providing comments at the work session, virtually, next Tuesday at 3 p.m.gcmaz.com