Lawton, Fort Sill is now a five time winner of the Oklahoma Excellence Certified Healthy Community award or certification. The award recognizes Oklahoma communities, businesses and organizations that are working to make their cities a better and healthier place to live and work. Click here for a full listing of local and areas businesses and organizations that have been acknowledged this year. There's several different categories in the certified healthy awards and Lawton, Fort Sill had winner's across the board!