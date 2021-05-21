newsbreak-logo
Mastic Beach, NY

Mastic Beach: School nurse now president of NYS Association of School Nurses

By Brian Harmon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead nurse for William Floyd schools is now president of the New York State Association of School Nurses (NYSASN). Jacki O’Donnell’s peers elected her to serve as president of the group, a professional organization that aims to advance the practice of school nursing and enhance the educational success of students by promoting quality health services.

