103.7 The Hawk

Nearly 1,000 Dead Fish Found Floating in Popular Montana River

By Michael Foth
 3 days ago
Fisheries biologists with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared concern today after fishermen on the Madison River reported seeing dead whitefish floating on the popular riverbank earlier this week. A social media post today (5/21) confirmed hundreds of dead fish have been discovered by wildlife officials. Over...

kmhk.com
Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

