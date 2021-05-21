newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Freddie Mercury’s Life Turned Into a Graphic Novel

By Corey Irwin
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The colorful life and career of legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury has been turned into a new graphic novel. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs marks the first time the iconic frontman’s story has been captured in comic book form. In a press release announcing the project, publisher Z2 comics promised the graphic novel “will be a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar and India, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star, known and loved by millions around the globe."

classicrock1051.com
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Mercury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Comic Art#Rock Music#Z2#Singer#Lover#Comic Book Form#Comics#Stardom#Publisher#Art Prints#Early Years#Official Release#Bonus Material#Pre Order#Zanzibar#England#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FREDDIE MERCURY: 'Inside His Mind' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Freddie Mercury: Inside His Mind" will premiere on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on Reelz. Freddie Mercury was an unparalleled frontman with a complex personality notable for being bombastic yet shy, excessive yet humble, exalted yet lonely. His hedonistic lifestyle captivated fans and the press while his creative genius saw him top the charts with several hit records as the lead singer for QUEEN. But hiding behind his carefully crafted public persona was a tumultuous inner life that very few witnessed.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Book Buzz: Graphic Novels (Adult)

Reconciling the Past with the Present: Spotlight on Andrew Aydin. The National Book Award–winning team behind March, the bestselling graphic history of the civil rights struggle told from the perspective of the late Georgia congressman John Lewis, is back with a sequel. In Run: Book One, which publishes in August...
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Lawrence Lindell Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Buckle Up

Lawrence Lindell's new middle-grade graphic novel Buckle Up has been picked up by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. The story follows Lonnie as he deals with his parents' divorce and has tough conversations with his father who drives him to and from school. Buckle Up will be published in...
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book Corner: Imagine dragons with these fun graphic novels

The first Saturday in May, Central Rappahannock Regional Library held its seventh annual CRRL-Con online. CRRL-Con is inspired by comics conventions where fans celebrate superheroes, science fiction and fantasy. The library is continuing the fun by having CRRL-Con activities online all month long (librarypoint.org/CRRL-con). For children, this includes a Grow...
Entertainmentquirkbooks.com

Graphic Novel Recs for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and Beyond

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Quirk Books may earn a commission. Though any day is a good day to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islanders, we’re wrapping up the second week of May which means we've got only a little over two weeks left to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month specifically. Free Comic Book Day is still on the mind from the start of the month, so we thought what better way to highlight the achievements of AAPI creators than to feature some of our favorite AAPI graphic novel writers, illustrators, and their characters?
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Evelyn & Avery – A New Crafting Graphic Novel Series By Lauren Pierre

Evelyn & Avery is a new three-book graphic novel series by Lauren Pierre, that has just been sold at auction to Kait Feldmann at HMH/Etch. A young graphic novel series, Evelyn & Avery is about making crafts, mistakes, and friends. In the first installment, Evelyn and her skunk-kit best friend, Avery, must race to resolve a misunderstanding before their friend moves away.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Nick Drnaso's New Graphic Novel, Acting Class, For The Summer Of 2022

Nick Drnaso is the creator of the first graphic novel to be nominated for the Booker Prize, Sabrina, published by Granta in the UK. So no wonder Rowan Cope and Anne Meadows at Granta UK have been keen to get his follow-up, sold by Drawn And Quarterly and the Samantha Haywood and Evan Brown of Transatlantic Agency, to be published in the summer of 2022.
Books & Literaturenanowrimo.org

Reclaiming My Life by Writing a Novel

Sarah Hughes is a NaNoWriMo Winner and someone who’s turned a series of hard knocks into fuel for her writer’s forge. Sarah shares an inspirational turning point in her life and how NaNoWriMo helped to facilitate a spiritual renewal at a time of great personal upheaval. Last summer, I did...
Books & LiteratureGeekTyrant

Here's a Preview of THE PRINCESS WHO SAVED HERSELF Graphic Novel Based on a Jonathan Coulton Song

Jonathan Coulton has a fantastic song titled “The Princess Who Saved Herself.” If you haven’t listened to it, I highly recommend you do. This week, KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios, will be releasing a graphic novel from the team of Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa based on this awesome song. We have a little preview for the graphic novel below and it looks like a lot of fun. There are definitely some changes made, but the spirit of the song is there, and it’s a lot of fun to read. I cannot wait for this graphic novel to release.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Oldman Graphic Novel Saga to be Published in English by eigoMANGA

EigoMANGA has acquired the rights to adapt and publish Oldman as a multi-volume graphic novel manga series in English for the first time. Oldman is an award-winning and internationally acclaimed series created by acclaimed Taiwanese writer and illustrator Chang Sheng. The publication was originally published by Taipei, Taiwan-based Tongli Publishing. The epic medieval fantasy series featuring a wizard and a swordswoman with artificial limbs on a quest for revenge is very Taiwanese when you think about it. It has flavour different from manga from Japan or manhwa from Korea. Taiwanese comics are still underrepresented and underexposed in the US, and this is a step to remedy that.
Books & LiteratureICV2

'GUANTANAMO VOICES' WINS LYND WARD GRAPHIC NOVEL PRIZE

Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World’s Most Infamous Prison has been awarded the 2021 Lynd Ward Graphic Novel Prize, the awarding jurors announced. The prize is awarded to the title the jury selects as the best graphic novel, fiction or non-fiction, published in the previous calendar year by a living U.S. or Canadian citizen or resident. Guantanamo Voices was released by Abrams ComicArts in September of 2020.
Books & Literaturereadingrockets.org

My Child Will Only Read Graphic Novels. Help!

Teacher question: My 8-year-old grandson is a second grader who's been reading quite a while now. However, his reading diet comprises almost exclusively graphic novels, some of them intended for much older children, and he has little to no interest in making the transition to text-only books. We were all so pleased that he was an early reader, but now it's very hard to unstick him from the graphic novels he's so fond of. I would love to know your thinking about this and what might be done to bring him to the larger world of books.
TV Showscommonsensemedia.org

Miles Morales: Shock Waves: Original Spider-Man Graphic Novel

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. Positive Role Models & Representations. What parents need to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

14 of Classic Rock’s Biggest Birthday Parties

There’s a reason people want to “party like a rock star.”. Since the genre’s arrival, rock has been intrinsically linked with having a good time. Decadence, dancing, wild antics, drinking, drugs, sex - all of these things come to mind when one imagines a rock-star party. Of course, rockers are...
Entertainmentwfpk.org

Iconic Joan Jett albums get graphic novel and vinyl releases

Z2 Comics is putting their unique stamp on another iconic rocker’s material to celebrate a huge milestone. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts- 40×40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock n’ Roll will be a graphic novel celebration of the 40th anniversary of Jett’s iconic second and third albums. Tara McPherson, one of...