400-year-old sunken warships aren’t the sisters of doomed Vasa after all

A team of divers will soon descend upon a sunken Nazi steamer ship that they suspect could contain the legendary lost Amber Room. The intriguing vessel was discovered off the coast of Poland last autumn and determined to be a sizeable craft known as the Karlsruhe, which hastily fled East Prussia in 1945 as the chaotic close of World War II. The city from which it departed, Konigsberg, was the last location where the famed Amber Room, an ornate set of gold and amber panels pilfered from a Russian palace by the Nazis, was last seen. These details have led some researchers to suspect that the downed ship just might be the final resting place of the lost treasure.