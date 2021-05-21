newsbreak-logo
400-year-old sunken warships aren’t the sisters of doomed Vasa after all

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
Cover picture for the articleBack in 2019, Swedish maritime archaeologists discovered the wrecks of two 17th-century ships at the bottom of a busy Swedish shipping canal near Vaxholm. Initially they suspected these might be the sister ships of the doomed warship Vasa, which sank in 1628 on her first trip out of port. Thanks to analysis of wood samples obtained from the wrecks, we now know they are actually two slightly younger warships, the Apollo and Maria.

