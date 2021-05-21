Paws on the Platte is back

My column this week highlights a few of my “odds and ends” I have collected through the years. And I probably cannot even remember where I purchased these. I know most of them were from 18 or more years ago. I should have tagged them — put on information such as where, when, and the date — but that would mean I just might be a little bit organized, which I am afraid I am not. So just please hang in there with me today and even though some of my pics may be repeats, my actual stories are not. I am smiling at myself right now and trying to remember just where I found each item and I am pretty certain I am telling myself right now, “you are almost 75 years old, lady. What in the world do you expect this old memory to remember, anyway?” And so my life goes on and on and around and around — remembering dates is difficult but keeping in mind that I work with antique classes (people bring in many many beautiful and very interesting items on a weekly basis, and I try to give them a quick note of information that same day — then I take my photos home and start researching for more correct and informative details.