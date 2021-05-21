newsbreak-logo
Junction City, KS

Junction City Animal Shelter at capacity second time in a month, closes doors to strays

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Animal Shelter is at capacity for the second time in May and has closed its doors to cats and dogs for the night. The Junction City Animal Shelter says in a Facebook post that it is at capacity and has closed its doors to strays for the night for both cats and dogs. It urged residents to ensure their pets are safe at home and it said if someone does happen to find a lost pet, they should take a photo and send it to them with the location and they will attempt to pull owner information as soon as possible.

