The Jacksonville Jaguars were tough to watch last year. Although they played competitive football at times, they looked underwhelming more often than not. There were certainly some bright spots. Running back James Robinson was a revelation and linebacker Myles Jack was his efficient self. However, the positives were far and few between. After all, you don’t lose 15 games by sheer luck. You have to be consistently bad to drop that many matchups, so heading into the 2021 season, what would constitute a successful season?