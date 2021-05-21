newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV student stumbles upon mountain lion at Mt. Charleston

By Amy Abdelsayed
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
A student at UNLV and some friends were on their way up to the lodge at Mount Charleston for lunch when the group says they stumbled upon a mountain lion having a little lunch of its own.

SIMILAR: Mountain lion caught in Las Vegas released back into wild

Guneet Guron says they spotted a mountain lion eating a deer shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday about 30 yards from Fletcher View Campground.

"Although it was an amazing experience," Guron tells 13 Action News, "we felt that for the safety of both the public and the mountain lion, everybody should know to keep their guard up."

From time to time mountain lions are spotted in the Las Vegas valley. Most recently, one was spotted in a northwest neighborhood , captured and released last month.

SIMILAR: Mountain lion spotted near Red Rock Country Club in west Las Vegas

If you come across a mountain lion, wildlife experts say to:

  • Stay calm.
  • Never run.
  • Do not approach, especially one with kittens or if the mountain lion is eating.
  • If the mountain lion is acting aggressively, thrown rocks or sticks or whatever you have handy at the mountain lion.
  • Do not crouch or bend down. Try to make yourself appear larger.
  • If the animal does attack, always fight back.
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

