UNLV student stumbles upon mountain lion at Mt. Charleston

A student at UNLV and some friends were on their way up to the lodge at Mount Charleston for lunch when the group says they stumbled upon a mountain lion having a little lunch of its own.

Guneet Guron says they spotted a mountain lion eating a deer shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday about 30 yards from Fletcher View Campground.

"Although it was an amazing experience," Guron tells 13 Action News, "we felt that for the safety of both the public and the mountain lion, everybody should know to keep their guard up."

From time to time mountain lions are spotted in the Las Vegas valley. Most recently, one was spotted in a northwest neighborhood , captured and released last month.

If you come across a mountain lion, wildlife experts say to: