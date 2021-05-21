Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Dawes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Cloud Campground, or 9 miles southeast of Chadron, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 538 PM...quarter to golf ball sized hail was reported 12 miles south of Chadron. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chadron, Red Cloud Campground, Chadron Campground and Chadron St Park. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH