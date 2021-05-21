newsbreak-logo
Kimora Lee Calls Lawsuit From Ex-Husband Russell Simmons a ‘Desperate PR Ploy’

By Brad Callas
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two days after Russell Simmons filed a lawuit against his ex-wife, claiming that she stole shares of stock to help bail her new husband out of jail, Kimora Lee Simmons’ legal team responded with a statement on Friday. “Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming...

MinoritiesEntrepreneur

Angela Simmons Shares Her Growth and Development as a Millennial Businesswoman

This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise. Angela Simmons is the daughter of Run-DMC’s Rev. Run and niece of Russell Simmons. She is accustomed to delving into business pursuits while living her life in the public’s eye. However, nearly any woman can be inspired by a can-do attitude. In an interview with REVOLT Angela discussed her entrepreneurial growth.