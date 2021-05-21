Bulletin Board Week of 5/24/2021

Mercy Health on Monday became the latest company to donate $50,000 to the VProject’s efforts to make northwest Ohio the most vaccinated in the state. “With this donation, we are reinforcing our commitment to further the vaccine effort and are pledging our support of the VProject as they pursue ‘Victory over COVID-19 through vaccination,’ ” Bob Baxter, Mercy Health – Toledo president, said. “As a community working together, we can achieve getting the word out about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines with special emphasis on those who are vulnerable and marginalized.”