Alex Trebek and Larry King received posthumous nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards show, a nod to both hosts’ longevity on television. Trebek, who died on Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 80, was nominated in the game show category, which he won seven times, including in 2019 and 2020, as the host of “Jeopardy!” Variety reported. King, who died on Jan. 23, 2021 at the age of 87, was nominated in the informative talk show host category for Ora TV’s “Larry King Live.” It was the third time King has been nominated in that category.