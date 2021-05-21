Today's events for May 22

The Time for Three will perform at 7 p.m. today on the lawn of the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Tickets are $50 For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:25 p.m. today at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. "The Croods: A New Age," rated PG, will be shown. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.