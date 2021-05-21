Policeman, Wife Found Dead On Same Rope After Daughter Elopes With Lover Days Before Wedding

A police officer and his wife hanged themselves to death after their daughter eloped with another man days before her wedding.

The 45-year-old policeman and his 40-year-old wife were found hanging by the neck from a tree on Tuesday, April 20, in the city of Hyderabad, India.

Their identities have not yet been released by the authorities.

According to the police, the couple had two daughters. One of them got engaged recently, but the second girl decided to run away with her lover instead of marrying the man that her parents had chosen.

The parents suffered a lot of humiliation due to the girl’s decision, police officials said.

"The arrangements for the wedding was almost done. After they came to know about her elopement, they could not tell their relatives about this development as they felt very humiliated," Times of India quoted a police official.

As per the police report, both husband and wife were found hanging from a single rope. The investigators have not recovered any suicide note from the scene.

A relative of the deceased told police that the couple was not able to cope with the stigma of their daughter’s elopement.The bodies were sent for an autopsy following which they were handed over to their relatives.

The deceased policeman was on leave for the past two days. The police have registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details were available at this time.

In a similar incident, a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old were murdered by the woman's husband who killed himself later.

23-year-old Paiden Nicole Priest, and her 2-year-old son, Grayson Alexander Beckham, died of gunshot wounds, Sunday, April 18, at a home in Arkansas, USA. The suspect, David Priest, was found unresponsive in the home with a gunshot injury, which police believe were self-inflicted.

The man is not the biological father of the deceased toddler. Neighbors recalled that the family had always been "nice" and "sweet."

The case is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide. The exact motive behind the slayings is unclear at this time.