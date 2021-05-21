Popular cordless stick vacuum models are on sale at Samsung for Memorial Day 2021
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you ask me, cordless stick vacuums are the MVP's of the dirt-sucking world. After purchasing mine a few years ago, I've never looked back. They're super convenient for quick clean-ups, take up little space, and—the best part—you don't have to drag a huge canister and cord with you everywhere you go. That's why these deals on Samsung's Jet cordless stick vacuums, on sale for the store's current Memorial Day blowout, are seriously exciting.www.app.com