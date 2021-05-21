newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Popular cordless stick vacuum models are on sale at Samsung for Memorial Day 2021

Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you ask me, cordless stick vacuums are the MVP's of the dirt-sucking world. After purchasing mine a few years ago, I've never looked back. They're super convenient for quick clean-ups, take up little space, and—the best part—you don't have to drag a huge canister and cord with you everywhere you go. That's why these deals on Samsung's Jet cordless stick vacuums, on sale for the store's current Memorial Day blowout, are seriously exciting.

www.app.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Memorial Day#Shopping#Reviewed#Mvp#The Jet 75#Twitter#Cordless Stick Vacuums#Models#Sale#Suction#Easier Navigation#Surfaces#Customers#Purchases#Quick Clean Ups#Pet Dander#Prices#Editors#Lab Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Eufy HomeVac S11 Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner $179.99

Effortless Handling: The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease. Cleans Deeper: Utilize all of the 120AW suction power in max-mode for 8 minutes of fierce and focused cleaning when tackling the deepest dust and debris. Versatile Modes: Clean up crumbs and dust...
Posted by
The Independent

Shark hoover deals 2021: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted hoover, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use. While they’re more affordable than some of the very high end alternatives, Shark hoovers still come at a premium cost – but savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had, it’s just a case of finding the best one.Whether you’re after a corded or cordless,...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Samsung launches memory module with CXL interface

Samsung has brought out a memory module supporting the new Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard. Integrated with Samsung’s Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) technology, this CXL-based module will enable server systems to significantly scale memory capacity and bandwidth, accelerating AI and HPC workloads. The rise of AI and big...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung may launch a new Galaxy S21 model and two foldables in August

In case you missed this, Samsung is doing new product launches very soon. A handful of new flagship models from Samsung, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Flip3, and the Galaxy Z Fold3, have all been protagonists in recent leaks and rumors, and users are expecting these 3 phones to launch shortly. How soon, you might ask? Well, we might be seeing them launch earlier than usual, maybe as soon as August.
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Samsung Adds More Colour To Your Life With New Bespoke Home 2021 Lineup

With our homes now acting as an office, gym, spa and restaurant, Samsung is bringing more colours and integrated IoT solutions to make our homes more personalised, flexible and smart no matter where we are in the world. Samsung recently announced its all-new Bespoke Home 2021 lineup which included brand...
ElectronicsLegit Reviews

LOKITHOR JA301 Jump Starter, Air Inflator and 20,000 mAh Battery Pack Review

LOKITHOR JA301 – Who Doesn’t Need A 2000A Jump Starter, Tire Inflator and Battery Pack?. When LOKITHOR reached out to Legit Reviews to look at their new jumper starter named JA301 we almost passed on the offer. Thankfully we kept reading the e-mail and noticed that the LOITHOR JA301 is a portable, multifunctional behemoth! The primary purpose of this device is to emergency jump start your automobile, but it also has a 20,000 mAh battery with two USB ports, an air inflator that shuts off at your desired pressure and a 300 Lumen LED light. This is a multi-purpose emergency device that looks like it will be handy to have with you in the trunk or boot of your vehicle!
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

The 9 Best Apple AirTag Accessories

AirTag is a small product that you'll never misplace. The latest gadget from Apple should be nearly impossible to lose, because it, itself, is a tracking beacon meant to keep sight of an important item. AirTag uses the Find My network built into iOS and can be located far and near. In fact, it can point you in the correct direction as close as a few inches when using a recent iPhone that has a U1 chip. The biggest downside is that AirTag has no easy way to clip it onto a bag or key chain out of the box. That's where all these AirTag accessories come in. Out of the gate, these are the best ways to keep your keys, bags and even sunglasses from going missing.
Cell Phoneswashingtonnewsday.com

Samsung distributes update to Android 11 for popular Aldi phone

Those who bought the Samsung Galaxy A12 at Aldi not too long ago can rejoice. The South Korean company is now distributing the update to Android 11, which brings the inexpensive and very popular entry-level smartphone up to date. Aldi phone: Samsung gives Galaxy A12 update to Android 11. Most...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

The best air purifiers to buy in 2021—smart designs, quiet filters, window-mounted, & more

If you want to buy a new air purifier in 2021, there’s never been a better time. Whereas earlier versions of air purifiers were loud, bulky devices, many of the latest designs actually look good in your home or office and have dedicated quiet modes. Even better, some are voice-assistant enabled, letting you manage them via simple commands. These are some of the best air purifiers to buy in 2021, and they’ll make your space a healthier, happier place.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Memorial Day 2021: Give your home a major refresh with this giant Pier 1 sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you've been thinking of a home refresh this season, you're in luck: Pier 1's Memorial Day 2021 sale has arrived, with a variety of rugs, lighting, home office and outdoor furniture and décor and more— and prices are up to 50% off.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

HyperJuice Review: You Need This MagSafe Battery Pack

It's hard to remember one year into a pandemic, but the scene at a conference or amusement park is usually one of excitement. There are picture-taking opportunities at every turn. A stream of messages to friends or family keeps your phone constantly busy planning meeting times. Most phones' batteries are no match for these types of days. The solution is to plug it into a power bank, but then it's attached by a cable and no longer pocketable. A portable battery pack is a double-edged sword in this regard. It keeps the fun going but can drag you down. These types of days will return and more power for your phone will be needed.
Electronicssciencenewsforstudents.org

New device gets power from 5G signals grabbed from the air

A few years ago, Aline Eid was sitting in a restaurant sharing popcorn with Jimmy Hester. They weren’t just snacking, though. They were puzzling over a tough problem. How could they tap into the power of invisible signals that send data to cell phones, computers and other devices? If they could manage this, people might someday run their electronics without batteries or cords. As they brainstormed, an idea took shape. That idea has now become a reality.
ElectronicsHealthline

A Guide to Hearing Aid Batteries

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. All hearing aids get their power from batteries. Some hearing aids use rechargeable batteries, and others run on disposables you’ll need to change manually.