LITTLE FALLS — Two plant sales are scheduled in June and proceeds will benefit the Morrison County Historical Society. Two supporters of the historical society will host the plant sales at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 4 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at their homes in Little Falls. The supporters hosting the plant sales are Camille Warzecha, historical society board president, and Pat Quinn, historical society member of the program committee. The women are combining their passions for gardening and local history through the event, a news release stated. The sale is known for offering perennials, like lilies and hostas and cottage garden plants.