Ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Hays County. Children can only be administered the vaccination when accompanied by a parent or guardian. A walk-in clinic at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Blvd. will be provided tonight in San Marcos between 5pm and 10pm. Parents or guardians are encouraged to bring their children to the clinic, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to adult residents as well.