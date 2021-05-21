State Calls for Vaccine Proof or Covid Negative Test to Enter Large Indoor Venues Like the Honda Center

Thirty two people died “without fixed abode” (homeless) in OC in April 2021. Their names are:. Jon DETWEILER who died on April 2nd in Huntington Beach, James JOHNSON who died on April 2nd in Anaheim, Timothy STRODE who died on April 8th in San Clemente, Martin SMITH who died on April 9th in Garden Grove, Ricky WHILDIN who died on April 9th in Anaheim, James GOULD who died on April 12th in Fountain Valley, James WOODWARD who died on April 15th in Lake Forest, Daniel WARNER who died on April 15th in Santa Ana, Brenda STEWART who died on April 16th in Huntington Beach, Michael CASERTA who died on April 16th in Garden Grove, Reyna CRISTOBAL who died on April 16th in Santa Ana, Joseph LEONARD who died on April 19th in Huntington Beach, Gerardo CERVANTES who died on April 19th in Santa Ana, Melissa DUANE who died on April 20th in Stanton, Ted JOHNSON who died on April 20th in Anaheim, Armon FANNYAN who died on April 21st in Santa Ana, Benjamin DANG who died on April 21st in Fountain Valley, Rodrigo GARIBAY who died on April 22nd in Stanton, John POHLMAN who died on April 22nd in Santa Ana, Ron BLANSET who died on April 22nd in Costa Mesa, Laura ASPER who died on April 24th in Costa Mesa, Victor RICHMOND who died on April 24th in Laguna Beach, Humberto GUILLEN who died on April 24th in Santa Ana, Gem HARRISON who died on April 25th in Anaheim, Alberto HERRERA who died on April 26th in Santa Ana, Michael KIDDER who died on April 27th in La Palma, Jacqueline REAM who died on April 27th in Fountain Valley, James BAILEY who died on April 27th in Newport Beach, Erwin LAUSENHAMMER who died on April 27th in Huntington Beach, Xavier PALM who died on April 28th in Anaheim, Juan MONTEJANO who died on April 28th in Santa Ana, and Leopoldo FLORES who died on April 29th in Santa Ana.