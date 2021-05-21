newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

State Calls for Vaccine Proof or Covid Negative Test to Enter Large Indoor Venues Like the Honda Center

By Spencer Custodio
Posted by 
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Orange County residents will either have to show proof of being vaccinated or a recent negative coronavirus test before being allowed large indoor venues like the Honda Center and the Anaheim Convention Center after the June 15 statewide reopening. Editor’s Note: As Orange County’s only nonprofit & nonpartisan newsroom, Voice...

voiceofoc.org
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
Orange County, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
Anaheim, CA
Coronavirus
Anaheim, CA
Health
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Covid Vaccine#Flu Vaccination#Sports Venues#Flu Vaccines#Big Data Test#The Honda Center#Coronavirus News#Cdc#The Oc Health Care Agency#Orange County Supervisors#Indoor Venues#Outdoor Venues#Negative Tests#Digital Proof#State Health Data#Neighborhood Clinics#Vaccinated People#Sports Arenas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Honda
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Kriz: Thirty Two People Died “Without Fixed Abode” (Homeless) in OC in April 2021 as the Cities/County Still Try to Act with Self-Limited Options

Thirty two people died “without fixed abode” (homeless) in OC in April 2021. Their names are:. Jon DETWEILER who died on April 2nd in Huntington Beach, James JOHNSON who died on April 2nd in Anaheim, Timothy STRODE who died on April 8th in San Clemente, Martin SMITH who died on April 9th in Garden Grove, Ricky WHILDIN who died on April 9th in Anaheim, James GOULD who died on April 12th in Fountain Valley, James WOODWARD who died on April 15th in Lake Forest, Daniel WARNER who died on April 15th in Santa Ana, Brenda STEWART who died on April 16th in Huntington Beach, Michael CASERTA who died on April 16th in Garden Grove, Reyna CRISTOBAL who died on April 16th in Santa Ana, Joseph LEONARD who died on April 19th in Huntington Beach, Gerardo CERVANTES who died on April 19th in Santa Ana, Melissa DUANE who died on April 20th in Stanton, Ted JOHNSON who died on April 20th in Anaheim, Armon FANNYAN who died on April 21st in Santa Ana, Benjamin DANG who died on April 21st in Fountain Valley, Rodrigo GARIBAY who died on April 22nd in Stanton, John POHLMAN who died on April 22nd in Santa Ana, Ron BLANSET who died on April 22nd in Costa Mesa, Laura ASPER who died on April 24th in Costa Mesa, Victor RICHMOND who died on April 24th in Laguna Beach, Humberto GUILLEN who died on April 24th in Santa Ana, Gem HARRISON who died on April 25th in Anaheim, Alberto HERRERA who died on April 26th in Santa Ana, Michael KIDDER who died on April 27th in La Palma, Jacqueline REAM who died on April 27th in Fountain Valley, James BAILEY who died on April 27th in Newport Beach, Erwin LAUSENHAMMER who died on April 27th in Huntington Beach, Xavier PALM who died on April 28th in Anaheim, Juan MONTEJANO who died on April 28th in Santa Ana, and Leopoldo FLORES who died on April 29th in Santa Ana.
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Shohreh Dupuis to be Next Laguna Beach City Manager Effective June 12

Current Laguna Beach Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis will serve as the seaside town’s next city manager. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
Anaheim, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Anaheim Once Again Turns Down Idea of Offering Hazard Pay to Grocery, Retail and Drug Store Workers

Anaheim retail, grocery and drug store employees will not receive a $3 an hour temporary pay raise for working during the pandemic. While the Anaheim City Council began discussing two hazard pay ordinances at Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Trevor O’Neil motioned to table the item. He characterized continuing the discussion as “ridiculous,” saying the majority of the council already expressed opposition to the item on May 11.
Orange County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Orange County Reports 52 New Cases of COVID-19, One Death

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. According to numbers released Sunday by the Orange County Health Care Agency, there were 82 coronavirus patients in county hospitals -- up two from Saturday, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Plugging deadly holes in California's addiction treatment system

May 16—They tried a wilderness program in Idaho. Boarding school. Expensive private treatment programs and sober living homes in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Beverlywood. After spending nearly $200,000 trying to free him from the tyrannous grip of addiction, Juli Shamash's son, Tyler, died in 2018 of an overdose...
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Orange County, CAfullertonobserver.com

Grand Jury Releases Report Critical of County’s Pandemic Preparedness

The Orange County Grand Jury released a much anticipated report on May 11 detailing the results of their months-long investigation of Orange County’s pandemic preparedness and plan. The report had little, if anything good to say about Orange County officials’ preparedness prior to the declaration of the pandemic in 2020 or its response during the past year, acting on behalf of the County’s 3.2 million residents.