Rosecrants’ Oklahoma Play to Learn Act signed into law by governor

By Reese Gorman
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESY1K_0a7VhtMo00
McKinley Elementary fifth-graders fill out their “about me” worksheet on Aug. 20, 2015, during the first day of school in Norman. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

After a tedious three-year process, Rep. Jacob Rosecrants had his education and play-based learning bill signed into law by the governor on May 11.

HB 1569, better known as the Oklahoma Play to Learn Act, will allow early childhood educators to teach in the hands-on, “play-based” way they were taught to teach, said Rosecrants, D-Norman.

The bill in part allows early childhood educators to create learning environments that are developmentally appropriate and involve play-based learning opportunities focused on movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization, art and music.

The bill was three years in the making, as studies conducted by Rosecrants took a year, and COVID halted the legislation from getting anywhere last session.

The Oklahoma Play to Learn Act garnered staunch bipartisan support from both chambers — Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, authored the bill in the Senate, and state Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, added some “teeth” to the bill through the process, Rosecrants said.

“This bill got stronger through the bill process,” he said. “Once Rep. Hilbert, who’s the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, got on board and put some teeth in this thing, it kind of went to a different level.”

Hilbert offered an amendment to the bill that would prohibit any school district from preventing early childhood educators from using play-based learning.

“That was a ginormous thing,” Rosecrants said. “That’s what it does — it basically prevents an administrator from coming in there and being like, ‘you can’t teach this.’”

During a session that has seen numerous anti-public education bills passed by the Legislature, having a bill like this signed into law has meant the world to teachers, Rosecrants said.

“Basically, teachers can now do anything that they want to do — hands on, kinesthetic, those are the things that have been pushed off,” Rosecrants said. “Those are things that when an administrator would come into a room they would be like, ‘What is this? This is not learning.’ So educators can teach by having them play with blocks, use imagination, puppets, things like that.”

For years, Oklahoma has been dealing with a teacher shortage and that shortage is significant when it comes to early childhood educators, Rosecrants said.

“The teacher shortage is felt sharpest in the early childhood grade levels,” Rosecrants said in a press release. “By letting prospective early childhood teachers know that they can teach kids the way they were taught to teach them, this legislation can be part of the solution to Oklahoma’s teacher retention problem.”

Rosecrants said he isn’t done fighting for public education, and has a slew of other bills he is working on for the upcoming session.

“If you see how things have changed so much with this over-testing that we do in our public schools, I think a) that’s why we have a teacher shortage, and I think b) that’s why parents don’t want to bring their kids back to public school,” he said. “But I think we can fix that a little bit with 1569 and other bills I’m working on.”

Norman, OK
