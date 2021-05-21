Janell Stephens, Founder Of Camille Rose Naturals Is Teaching Small Black-Owned Businesses How To Be More Sustainable

Priya Jajoo, Founder and CEO of Juwelina Paris, a guilt-free jewelry startup for women is redefining the jewelry category with a sustainable technology driven alternative that prevents environmental damage. Juwelina pieces have been featured in fashion spreads such as Elle, Grazia and many more. Her exquisite taste and expertise in the industry spawns across generations. Chiseled into sparkling success, Jajoo explains how gems are a family affair, “I grew up in a family with four generations of expertise in fine gems and jewelry. My grandfather was a pioneer who expanded the business globally in the 1960s, taking him from France to Brazil. Deep-rooted knowledge in gemstones led to my father working with luxury brands like Van Cleef, Cartier, and Boucheron. From a young age, I had accomplished mentors who taught me about the landscape of the business, the importance of quality craftsmanship and gave me the tools to become a successful entrepreneur.”