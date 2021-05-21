Janell Stephens, Founder Of Camille Rose Naturals Is Teaching Small Black-Owned Businesses How To Be More Sustainable

Diversity and Sustainability — One of the biggest challenges with diversity and sustainability is people talk a lot about it, but have difficulty showing real and tangible progress. How do you actually connect people, so that you can start to create a diverse environment? Digital transformation enables this, both in terms of how you communicate who you are and then how you create opportunities. For example, we’re connected to a couple of technology groups that are trying to help individuals who have had to face challenges that are both unfair and unjust find opportunities through technology. We’re able to offer them opportunities, whether it’s an internship or to be part of a small pilot group that comes in as a product team.