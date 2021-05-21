newsbreak-logo
Video Games

PS5’s DualSense works better on PS4 games partially thanks to Naughty Dog’s feedback

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PS5‘s DualSense controller is significantly more fancy than the DualShock 4. The new pad is fitted with adaptive triggers as well as haptic feedback, two big features that the PS4 controller does not have. This discrepancy can mean that some PS4 games feel differently on the PS5 when playing through backwards compatibility. But it looks like The Last of Us studio Naughty Dog may have had a paw hand in closing that generational gap.

