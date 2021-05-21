PS5’s DualSense works better on PS4 games partially thanks to Naughty Dog’s feedback

I don’t own a PS5 yet so I couldn’t check the PS5 DualSense functionality in the app like the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but early reports from Reddit claim that the update adds Adaptive Trigger support with partial support for the Haptics. The controller already worked before this update but was just recognized as a DualShock 4 before. Hopefully Sony can improve the compatibility for the PS5 DualSense controller with PS Remote Play so PS5 owners can get the whole controller experience even when away from the console. If you play on iOS and are wondering which controller is best for you, read my updated 2021 iOS controller buyer’s guide covering the PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One controllers here. Download the PS Remote Play app here. Have you managed buying a PS5 yet if you were looking to get one?