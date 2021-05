As of last week, the Sequoyah County Health Department is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents 12-15 years old. Sequoyah County has had a total of 4,130 reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to Tiffany Perryman, coordinating nurse for the Sequoyah County Health Department, 23 percent of Sequoyah County residents have been fully vaccinated, defined as at least 14 days following the completion of a COVID-19 vaccine series. The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) follows the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which recommends continuing to wear a mask and social distance if you are not fully vaccinated.