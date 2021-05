American Idol has dimmed the lights for the last time this season with the crowning of the franchise’s 19th (!) winner. Heading into Sunday’s finale, 49 percent of TVLine readers expected Chayce Beckham to be crowned the new Idol, with 28 percent predicting a win for Willie Spence and 22 percent believing that Grace Kinstler had a genuine shot at the title. But those numbers shifted a bit when we asked our readers which finalist they thought deserved to win; Beckham still came out on top, but Spence and Kinstler followed more closely behind.